Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man of Haitian descent who has been remanded to prison after stabbing his brother was denied bail on Friday and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Maxcim Dorestent, 45, if West Street entered a not guilty plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Jolibert Thelamour on March 18th.

Dorestent returns to court on April 15th for a trial.

We report yinner decide!