Immigration Trainee Officer Juan Ritchie

BP BREAKING| An Immigration trainee officer, Juan Ritchie, underwent surgery today after a bloody attack as he partied on Arawak Cay last evening. Ritchie suffered serious upper body stab wounds and was rushed to hospital. He was off-duty at the time.

Ritchie got into a verbal altercation which turned physical after a gang showed up, swinging the sharp deadly instrument.

Ritchie is reported to be in good spirits but he has a long road of therapy ahead. Pray for him.

