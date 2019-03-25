Bahamian Police continue to investigate these home invasions

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamian Police are reporting two home invasions on Friday morning that have left families shaken and in fear.

Around 12am armed men entered a home on Flamingo Avenue, Chippingham and held the homeowners up, robbing them of cash before escaping. And again around 4am bandits forced themselves into a home on Ocean Drive off West Bay Street. Three robbers entered that home and robbed the residents of cash, power tools and electronics before escaping in the dark.

Residents should remain on high alert, setup surveillance systems, fortify their property and lock and load! Like the coming of a hurricane when it comes to these thieves – BE PREPARED!!!