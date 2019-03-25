Barbarianism is on the rise…

NO ONE IS SAFE!

Dear Editor,

I don’t know bout any of you but this death has really caused me to pause about the state of crime in the Bahamas. While cleaning his shop, 40-year-old, Xiang Song was terrorised by three bandits in the community of Nassau Village one week ago around this same hour of 12 midnight.

Robbers/killers forced their way into his store and shot him dead even though, as the recordings inside the store showed, he had complied.

Took all his funds and left him to die. Left his wife a widow and his child crying for her father.

This incident has really angered me. THESE BANDITS roaming the streets ARE DARK INSIDE and are void of any light! Friday morning another crew invaded two homes.

This doesn’t look like crime is down to me. This looks like savagery and barbarism is on the rise.



signed,

UPSET!