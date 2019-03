Elvin Fowler

NASSAU| News of his death was incorrect and untrue.

BAHAMAS Press wishes all our readers to please disregard our earlier report of the identity posted in a traffic fatality last evening.

The accident occured but it does not involve the person mentioned in the report.

We deeply apologise to Elvin Fowler for the error, as well as for any undue distress this huge error may have caused those who love him.

We are very sorry for this error and promise to do better in the future.

Again, we apologise.