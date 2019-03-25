Police have now charged six persons in connection to the murder of Charles Brian Rolle, Jr., 32….

Charles Brian Rolle jr. 32

FREEPORT| Six persons were arraigned on Murder and Abetment charges before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Grand Bahama today.

Natoris Deano Taylor, age 23 years, Kivan Keyano Wilkinson, age 20 years, Kyle Jamaal Forbes, age 20 years, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Pioneers Loop, Grand Bahama, were arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on Murder charges.

Now you would recall how BP reported the 15th murder on the island where a victim was found beaten to death and dumped in bushes on the side of the road with paint on his body. Police, at the time, did not treat that incident as a homicide.

The suspects were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to June 20th, 2019 for a Preliminary Trial.

Bail was denied, and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

Tanielle Lonette Whyms, age 42 years, and Demiko Neil Baillou, age 36 years, of Pioneers Loop, Grand Bahama, were both arraigned on Abetment to commit murder before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1. They were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to June 20th, 2019 for a Preliminary Trial.

Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

This is in connection to the homicide incident of Rolle, Jr. reported to police on Saturday 16th March, 2019.

We report yinner decide!