Police records tonight’s traffic fatality victim on East Bay Street

BP has not yet identified the victim…

NASSAU| Bahamian police are reporting a Traffic Fatality incident unfolding right now on East Bay Street. The accident occurred sometime just after 11pm this evening.

An adult male is confirmed dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, all hell is breaking loose at the Princess Margaret Hospital tonight as many nurses called in to perform overtime have declined.

The hospital is here, but where are the nurses, Duane Sands? Boy, this is something else tonight. Hollering in the halls and few nurses attending.

Two doctors running the country and the hospital is in shambles.

