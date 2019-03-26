A Junior School student is the country’s 20th homicide victim….

The Attacker – JUVENILE MALE IN CUSTODY!

Young T.A. Thompson Primary School student stabbed in the chest Tuesday afternoon. PJ died in hospital.

NASSAU – Police on the island of New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a Primary School Student on Tuesday March 26th, 2019.

Just after 3:00pm two juvenile males were involved in an altercation on Pitt Road, Chippingham, which escalated, resulting in one of them producing a knife stabbing the other deep into the chest. The victim was a primary school student from the T. A. Thompson Junior High School.

The juvenile was transported to hospital and a short time later succumbed to his injuries. Another juvenile male believed to be the attacker in this incident was taken into custody, and is assisting police with their investigations.

The incident records the 20th homicide for the year.

