Grand Bahama records the country’s third traffic fatality in 36 hours…

Live scene from that accident on Grand Bahama Highway off Coral Road Tuesday evening where a man died in a traffic fatality on that island.

FREEPORT| A Grand Bahama man is dead this morning after his car lost control and crashed into a tree last night on Grand Bahama.

The fatality occurred shortly after 9:00pm. Police were called to

Grand Bahama Highway and Coral Road where they discovered a gray Mitsubishi Galant with a lone male driver trapped inside.

The driver, who we have not yet identified, vehicle struck a tree in the mishap and succumbed on the scene.

Police on Grand Bahama are appealing to all motorists to drive with care and attention. Don’t drink and drive. Don’t text and drive, and always wear your seatbelts.

This latest incident records the third fatality in the country in the last 36 hours.

