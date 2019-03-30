Gifts and Fanfare at Retirement Celebration Luncheon for PS Rena Glinton aka ‘Kungfu Panda’

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton, centre, was showered with gifts and fanfare at her Retirement Celebration Luncheon, March 29, 2019 at Baha Mar Convention Centre.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis (centre right) gave keynote remarks and made a presentation, as did Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands (left).

Also pictured is public service official, Mrs. Renee Davies. The luncheon was attended by many well-wishers including cabinet ministers, officials, permanent secretaries, other public service administrators, and friends. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)