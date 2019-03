PM Most Honourable Ever opens public office for wife!

Nassau, The Bahamas – Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis paid a courtesy call today on the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Goodman’s Bay Corporate Centre.

Mrs. Patricia Minnis, wife of the Prime Minister, is pictured during this First Courtesy Call, as she welcomed the Prime Minister, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Darren Henfield, Permanent Secretary Jack Thompson, and members of staff. (BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)