Poor showing for BUJU in Bahamas! Where were the promised 300 police?

NASSAU| An near empty field at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium as the Long Walk to Freedom featuring Buju Banton concert kicked off Saturday evening into the Sunday morning hours.

Some 300 police security were promised to be in attendance. But that was a lie. The claim that tickets were sold out appeared to also be a lie!

We await the drone shots – but from this empty field all could not have went well. Bahamians are struggling in a bad economy which is not firing. Unemployment is on the rise, taxes are high and crime is rampant.

We report yinner decide!