BP BREAKING| POLICE INVESTIGATES SHOOTING INCIDENT OF Police RW/Cpl. 234 Sherman-Young…

RW/Cpl. 234 Sherman-Young…Female police reservist shot in morning robbery.

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons responsible for a shooting incident, which left an adult female in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 7:00am, Monday, 1st, April, 2019, a female was standing at the rear of a vehicle, in front of her home on Boatswain Hill, when she was approached by two males armed with a firearm who opened fire in her direction, wounding her, before fleeing the scene in a silver Honda vehicle.

The injured female was transported to hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

We are learning that the victim is the wife of former senior police officer.

