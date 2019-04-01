BPL COO Resigns out of Frustration

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Christina Alston nee Taylor

By Jones Communication/ Bahama Journal

NASSAU| Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) yesterday confirmed that their Chief Operating Officer (COO) Christina Alston has resigned with immediate effect.

The company remained extremely tight-lipped about the reason behind the former COO’s resignation, but sources close to Ms. Alston said she became frustrated in the position. The former Grand Bahama Power executive was first employed at Florida Power and Light before moving to Atlanta, Georgia to work for The Georgia Transmission Corporation.

She was slated to become the CEO of the Georgia company by 2021, but was encouraged to come to The Bahamas, where she took on the COO position in October of 2017.

The source also claimed that BPL made a number of promises to Ms. Alston that were not fulfilled.

She was said to be close and sympathetic to the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union.

Union president Paul Maynard said, “she was effective at what she did. She came here and sorted the Family Islands out, despite the fact that she didn’t have any money do so.

“She sorted out the situation with transmission and distribution, and she sorted out the procurement situation. You know, she did what she had to do.”

According to these sources, Ms. Alston is set to be re-employed with Georgia Transmission Corporation starting today.

There are ten Bahamians currently working at the Georgia company, and all are said to be doing “extremely well”.