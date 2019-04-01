Free Education at UB promised for thousands by PM Minnis is just the latest lie!

UB to increase fees and tuition

Effective fall 2019, the University of The Bahamas (UB) will implement a 15 percent increase in tuition for all first-time, first-year enrolled students with increases in a number of fees which haven’t changed since the institution was founded.

“As of fall 2018, the estimated real cost of attendance, per student, at University of The Bahamas was between $26,810 and $30,810 annually, based on figures provided by the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships,” the Office of University Relations advised students and faculty in a letter emailed on Saturday.

“This includes the cost of housing.

“As of fall 2019, the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships estimates that for first-time, first-year students the annual cost of attendance per student will be between $29,180 and $33,780.

“Whereas at other institutions approximately 38 percent of the cost of attendance is covered by student tuition and fees, at UB, this accounts for merely 20 percent of the cost of attendance.”