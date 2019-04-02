Christina Alston’s departure from BPL comes as a shock to former BPL Chair….

Christina Alton and Darnell Osborne

Dear Editor

I was not only taken by surprise but deeply saddened to learn of Christina Alston’s departure from both BPL and our beloved country.

Mrs Alston is a fine example of our country’s educational system who graduated from Hawksbill High School in Grand Bahama. She proceeded after graduation to excel academically and professionally in the United States.

Having met Ms Alston during my teen years, I followed her educational path at Florida State University and subsequent career in the utilities business first at Florida Power & Light and then at Georgia Transmission(GT) through her family member. Mrs Alston is an award winning engineer having spent over 30 years in her specialty in a field dominated by men.

One of her biggest aspirations was fulfilled to return home to be of service to her country. That opportunity came in October 2017 when she was hired at BPL as Chief Operating Officer. She resigned from GT, sold her house and relocated her husband (a Microsoft computer engineer) and two (2) of her four (4) children back to the Bahamas, the home of her birth and took up her post at BPL.

The News of Christina’s departure really caught me by surprise like so many other people. During my time as Chairman of Bahamas Power & Light, we sought Mrs. Alston for multiple reasons:

to fulfil the Prime Minister’s mandate to bring talented Bahamians back home, Focus on family island development,

3.To simply reduce electricity cost by streamlining our procurement department.

Like every organization we had our challenges and growing pains, but I can say without hesitation that she added value to the executive team.

Mrs. Alston whose ability to communicate so effectivity to the general public was lauded for giving one of the best presentations at both the Platts and Grand Bahama Outlook with respect to content and showed the Bahamas and BPL as moving forward with a comprehensive renewable energy plan.

Mrs. Alston had a hands-on approach and was known to work in the field with her teams at a moment’s notice to observe, advise and revise procedures if warranted.

Sadly, the opportunity that she had looked forward to for many years, came to an abrupt end last week for unknown reasons. She telephoned me on Friday evening to express her gratitude for the opportunity afforded her to serve the Bahamian people.

In my opinion, it is indeed a sad day for BPL and the country as the opportunity has once again been lost to attract and retain one of The Bahamas’ best and brightest minds and talent.

Mrs Darnell Osborne

Former Executive Chair, Bahamas Power & Light