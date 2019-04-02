WSC Workers strike against Chairman Adrian Gibson today…

WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson and Union President Dwayne Woods.

BP BREAKING| Another Water and Sewerage employee was suspended yesterday for five days after a snitch told ‘Crybaby’ WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson the worker had left his vehicle on the compound. The car was said to have broken down and to be real the punishment seems excessive.

Listening divices are believed to be planted all through offices at WSC and some suspect a number of fellow employees are running their juice to the chairman to carry news on colleagues. This is not good.

The employee was sent home without pay for five days yesterday!

WSC workers rallied today outside the headquarters demanding the removal of its juvenile power-drunk Chairman Gibson.

We report yinner decide!