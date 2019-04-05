BNT Holds 60th AGM at Government House

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, addressed the 60th Bahamas National Trust Annual General Meeting at Government House Ballroom on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019.

Pictured are the Governor General (second right); BNT executives, from left, Executive Director Eric Carey, Deputy President Geoff Andrews, President Janet Johnson; and BNT Founding Member and NOGI Award Winning Environmentalist Dr. G. Carleton Ray. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)