Cabinet Office has advised the GG on transfer of Permanent Secretaries

BP BREAKING| BP has confirmation to all the changes in the transfer of Permanent Secretaries following the retirement of Rena Glinton in the Ministry of Health.

As we reported last week PS Marco Rolle at the OAG will report to the Ministry of Health to replace Ms Glinton. She begins pre-retirement leave next week.

PS Cecilia Strachan will return to the OAG & Ministry of Legal Affairs to oversee the management of the government’s legal office.

Peter Deveaux Isaacs, the current Permanent Secretary/Managing Director, Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, Ministry of Environment and Housing will move to the Ministry of Labour to replace Ms Strachan. We don’t know who will replace him.

A statement released said, “Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis acknowledges and thanks the Permanent Secretaries for their contributions in their former posts and looks forward to the work they will do in their new assignments.”

We report yinner decide!