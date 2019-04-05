Staff cannot get paid by big-time FNM medical doctor and are facing eviction!

NASSAU| A big-time FNM doctor is going through a tough time right now and is feeling the tough tightening of the economy.



The Doctor, who was once related to a senior Cabinet Minister, had a rough tumble in his practice after some persons died from his malpractice.



The medical doctor, though, is unable to meet his obligations with staff and has not paid them for more than a month.



BPL could soon move on the offices of the doctor and some believe his problems could escalate into the courts.



Staff cannot pay their bills and one, whose child has school fees after Easter, is now shaking.



If the doctor fails to pay the staff this week, which is now beyond a month, one for sure will become homeless.

We report yinner decide!