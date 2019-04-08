People are losing their dignity under Minnis DEM!

1
196

Is this live from the Straw Market?

Bahamians caught sexing in the shop – someone say its the Straw Market- We doubt that!

Nassau| Something has gone wrong in the country and no one can tell us what has gone wrong!

Today, while a couple was caught on video ‘juicin’ in a back store that looked like the Straw Market, another woman was caught on camera reading aloud to herself, bald naked! The woman was captured on video near Saffron Court in the border communities of Nassau Village and Pinewood Gardens. People are losing their minds and summer is not here yet.

Earlier today another man, captioned “da ballerina”, was caught on camera while in traffic on East Street South near the Dunkin Donunts doing spins and twists while running around his vehicle.

Something has gone wrong in the country and we believe far too many on the streets need help.

We report yinner decide!

Young Gal Getting Ready for Carnival 2019 eh?

Young girl walking naked aloud on Saffron Street in the Nassau Village community behind Sadie Curtis Primary.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    It’s called the Pindling thinking nigger disease. It’s when a society doesn’t give a shit about country, work, or school anymore, it’s when all they care about is doing drugs, drinking, and fucking. Pindling created the lazy drugged out drunken niggers by depriving them of a good education. These Pindling thinking niggers can’t even read, clueless and stupid he kept them as he robbed them blind.