The Abby Hepburn Family shares the love of GOD with homeless in Orlando FL.

ORLANDO FL| The Abby Hepburn family with roots in the Bahamas give back to the poor on Sunday as they passed out food and water to the needy.



The charity exercise in a park in downtown Orlando distributed food to many homeless residents in the area. Even young Hepburn, who tagged along with his father, helped out in the programme and they spread love and cheer to those receiving.



The video, which has gone viral on social media, was sent to BP and, seeing that the Hepburns have roots in the Bahamas, we thought it a wonderful story to share with our followers.



Keep giving and spreading the Love of God in the world! This is great!

We report yinner decide!