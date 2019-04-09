Six shot up outside club on Kemp Road…

Police investigating shooting incidents – Did anyone die in these incident? Did the new $1.9 million Shotshooter System work in this case?

NASSAU| Bahamian police on the Island of New Providence are investigating two separate shooting incidents Monday, 8th April, 2019, which left several adults with injuries.

In the first incident, shortly after 12:00am, a group of persons were standing outside a night club on Kemp Road, when the occupants of a pink Nissan March opened fire on them. Six (6) persons were injured and transported to hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly before 1:00am, a male was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a night club on Tonique William Highway, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot him. The victim was drove himself to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.