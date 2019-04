NASSAU| Today a group of C. H. Reeves students were caught outside the gate, hanging out and refusing to go to school.

A passerby, who ordered the young boys to report to school, asked the questions as she recorded the exchange on video.

Scores of young men are being bullied in school. Some have no interest in education and administrators and parents must ask the question why? WHY ARE THESE YOUNG MEN OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL AND POLICE SUPPOSED TO BE WATCHING THESE AREAS?

