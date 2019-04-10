BREAKING NOW| Bahamas Press is learning that a man has been found guilty in the murder of his father.
Lee Sweeting was charged with the murder of his 76-year-old father Leon Hastings Sweeting back in 2017.
Lee stabbed his father some 47 times on Thursday 24th November 2017.
The jury returned a 12-0 GUILTY verdict on the charge of Murder. JUSTICE Bernard Turner heard the matter.
Prosecutors were Camille Gomez-Jones and Cordell Frazier.
Shaka Serville represented the defendant.
