BREAKING NOW| Bahamas Press is learning that a man has been found guilty in the murder of his father.

Lee Sweeting was charged with the murder of his 76-year-old father Leon Hastings Sweeting back in 2017.

Lee stabbed his father some 47 times on Thursday 24th November 2017.

The jury returned a 12-0 GUILTY verdict on the charge of Murder. JUSTICE Bernard Turner heard the matter.

Prosecutors were Camille Gomez-Jones and Cordell Frazier.

Shaka Serville represented the defendant.

