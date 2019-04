Paul Rolle and Ismella David-Delancy

BP BREAKING| The Commissioner of Police is expected to announce two senior appointments in the High Command of the RBPF.

We are learning Ismella David-Delancy or Paul Rolle are expected to be appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police at that event. Paul Rolle is Lame Duck PM Minnis’ top man for the job of Commissioner as COP Anthony Ferguson is expected to leave the post this summer.

We report yinner decide!