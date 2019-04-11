Male driver becomes the latest traffic fatality victim on JFK Highway…

Morning fatality on John F. Kennedy Highway. The victim died on the scene.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality in the capital, this time on the John F. Kennedy Highway just a short distance from the roundabout that accesses Munnings Road and Westridge north.

The victim is a male driver who died upon impact with a utility pole. Speed was indeed a factor.

The incident backed up traffic on the highway as onlookers slowed their vehicles to a crawl to get a glimpse of the scene.

The airport road has become a death trap these days as its wide dual lane has become the NASCAR corridor for many drivers.

We at BP remind drivers to drive within the speed limits. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Do not eat and drive. Pay attention and drive defensively. Drive to arrive alive.

We have not identified the victim, but we offer our condolences to the family.

