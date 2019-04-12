A Former Atlantis and Baha Mar employee is that airport road fatality victim Thursday morning…

Keshawn Lightbourn has been identified as the fatality victim Thursday morning…

Scenes from that JFK fatality Thursday morning which claimed the life of Keshawn Lightbourn.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified that fatality victim on the airport road Thursday morning to be an employee of Mr. Ship It Keshawn Lightbourn.

Lightbourn, who also once was employed with Atlantis and Baha Mar, lost control of his light gray Honda while traveling westbound on the airport road near the roundabout of Westridge. He died on the scene.

Last evening BP reported second fatality incident in the capital. That victim still unknown involved a pedestrian who was stuck on Market Street. That victim also died on the scene [see video below]. Traffic police have yet to update the public or the media on this incident.

BP reminds drivers to drive within the speed limits. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Do not eat and drive. Pay attention and drive defensively. Drive to arrive alive.

We offer our condolences to the family of Lightbourn.

Scenes from last night’s fatality on Market Street