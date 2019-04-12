Student cut off teacher’s hair in gang initiation act at S. C. McPherson Junior High School….

Educators at S. C. McPherson withdrew their labour today….

BP BREAKING| Students from the S. C. McPherson School were released from school at noon today after teachers walked out the classrooms.

The protest came following a gang initiation exercise where a student cut off the hair of a teacher during a class earlier this week.

The Principal failed to report the incident and attempted to deny a union representative from entering the school grounds to meet and update teachers on the incident..

Teachers protested in solidarity and withdrew their labour.

Something must be done with dese possessed gang-cultured students!

