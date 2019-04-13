POLICE INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC FATALITY ON SAN SALVADOR LAST NIGHT…

SAN SAL| Police on San Salvador are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Friday, 12th April, 2019 which left a male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 10:00pm, a male pedestrian was walking on Queens Highway near the airport when he was struck by a Ford Explorer. The man was transported to the Community Clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third traffic fatality for the week in the Bahamas.

People need to understand something speed kills!

