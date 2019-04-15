Bahamas Off to the Races with Mercedes Benz 5K Corporate Run

At the recent Mercedes Benz Corporate 5K Run, a busy, happy Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO) marketing team, at their booth, conduct sign-ups for a trip give-away to Bimini, Bahamas provided by FRS Caribbean. The team also happily engage with visitors to the booth. L-R behind the table, Phylia Shivers, BTO Sr. Marketing Representative; Tina Lee, BTO District Marketing Manager and Adrian Kemp, BTO Sr. Marketing Representative.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Islands Of The Bahamas brand continues to be exposed to tens of thousands, as the Florida marketing team solidifies one of its major marketing strategies of participating in front facing events such as popular races, runs and marathons.

The participation of the local Bahamas Tourist Office at the recent Turkish Airlines sponsored Mercedes Benz Corporate Run, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, potentially exposed The Bahamas brand to close to 10,000 including the 8,668 official race participants, as well as organizers, sponsors and vendors.

The Corporate Run series is made up of three individual 5k road races, held in the evening, during the week in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Miami, Florida. It is one of the largest 5k races in the U.S., having drawn a collective 38,555 participants in 2018.

At the recent Mercedes Benz Corporate Run, members of the Bahamas Tourist Office marketing team distributed Bahamas informational flyers and give-aways, as well as encouraged sign-ups for a prize of roundtrip tickets for two to Bimini, Bahamas aboard the FRS Caribbean ferry.

Tina Lee, District Marketing Manager, for The Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida, expressed excitement at the large numbers showing interest in The Bahamas. She said that “There was a non-stop flow of persons to our booth throughout the evening, not only signing up for a chance at the trip give-away, but also asking questions and expressing sincere interest in our destination.” She added, “This is why we are so eager and motivated about doing these types of events.”

Lee, who has in the past shared that “The Florida team has identified a series of events that speak to Floridians’ lifestyle and recreation such as art shows and marathons,” said of the recent event that “This event fits perfectly within our marketing strategy, which is to take the message directly to the consumer about the beauty, excitement and adventure of The Bahamas; our proximity to South Florida and the ease and multiplicity of ways to get to our Islands.”

The Florida team is headed by its Director of Sales, Betty Bethel-Moss, and includes Lee and Sr. Marketing Representatives, Phylia Shivers and Adrian Kemp. Over the past few months, the team has manned Bahamas booths at a number of runs including the October 2018 Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk in Miami, Florida, that drew thousands and the Waterford 5K race in November. The team also plans to have a Bahamas booth featured at the upcoming Trustbridge Uptown 5k on the Runway Race, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more information on The Bahamas, visit us at www.bahamas.com.

