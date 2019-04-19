Defence Force Conducts Search for Missing Man

Defence Force vessel P125

Coral Harbour Base, (RBDF) – An ongoing search for a missing boater is being conducted by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Police, Bahamas Air Sea Search and Rescue Association (BASRA), a United States Coast Guard helicopter and local fishermen.

After receiving initial reports of a boater who went missing after leaving Sandy Point, Abaco on April 16, RBDF assets were immediately dispatched to the surrounding area. A search effort has been extended from Abaco and its surrounding cays to Great Sturrup cay and the Berry Islands, along with shoreline patrols.

The missing man, Mr. James Green is a resident of Sandy Point and was last seen seen on a 17-ft open hull boat on Tuesday past. Efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mr. Green are asked to contact the Defence Force at 424-9414 or the Police at 328-8477

