Alexander Bullard 37

NASSAU| Bahamian Police are reporting to us a 21 year old male will be arraigned on murder charges today, in connection with the murder of Alexander Bullard who was killed on Friday 29th, March, 2019.

Bullard you should recall was shot and killed on Augusta Street. Police had responded shortly after1 a.m. to the scene where they found the man’s bullet-riddled body lying on the ground.

Relatives identified the victim as Alexander Bullard, 37, a father of two.

