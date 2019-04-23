Mass shooting at Montaqu Easter Monday evening…a woman also a victim in this attack…

Five persons shot-up last evening in a bloody holiday weekend… Woman shot twice in head fights for life. Homicides #21 and #22 recorded over the Easter Holiday weekend

NASSAU| Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons responsible for a shooting, Monday 22nd, April, 2019, which left several persons injured.

According to reports, shortly after 9:00pm, four (4) males and a female were in a vehicle traveling west on Shirley Street from the Montague Ramp, when an armed male exited a white Ford Escape and opened fire on them. The five (5) injured persons were transported to hospital where the four males are listed in stable condition, and the female is listed in critical condition.

The incident comes just hours following two murder incidents.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 6:00pm, Sunday, 21st April, 2019 police responded to Bone Fish Pond off Cowpen Road, after receiving reports of a male being shot. Officers discovered the man with injuries to his body. Paramedics were called to the scene, where they examined the body and pronounced the male dead. This incident is recorded as the country’s 21st homicide for the year.

In that second incident, according to reports, shortly after 12:00am, Monday, 22nd, April, 2019, Police responded to Forster Street, Chippingham, after receiving reports of a male being shot. Officers discovered the man with injuries to his body. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident became the 22nd homicide incident for the year in a near month long quiet in homicides.

