Mitchell wants the government to have a response for the Bahamian injured by police in Florida

1
212

Statement From Senator Fred Mitchell Opposition Spokesman on Foreign Affairs on the Police Brutality Of A Bahamian Citizen in Florida:

Over the week, social media widely circulated a video which seemed to show that a Bahamian citizen, a male of minor age, was brutalized in an interface with U S Policemen, by those policemen.  

There were calls on social media platforms for the Government of the Bahamas to say what the state of that individual is. 

We have done our own independent checks but the Government should give an official statement.

PM Minnis and Sen. Mitchell

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    Treasonous Mitchell thinks USA police are going to up with the same shit his PLP administration put up with these Bahamian Pindling thinking criminal youth; not! Why do you think these kids are dead before they make it to 25; shit for brains Mitchell? Your Pindling PLP uncle Tom created these fuckin criminals, I hope they slaughter you one day Mitchell soft powder puff boy.