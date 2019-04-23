Mitchell wants the government to have a response for the Bahamian injured by police in Florida

Statement From Senator Fred Mitchell Opposition Spokesman on Foreign Affairs on the Police Brutality Of A Bahamian Citizen in Florida:

Over the week, social media widely circulated a video which seemed to show that a Bahamian citizen, a male of minor age, was brutalized in an interface with U S Policemen, by those policemen.

There were calls on social media platforms for the Government of the Bahamas to say what the state of that individual is.

We have done our own independent checks but the Government should give an official statement.