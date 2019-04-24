As Malrinique Stuart clings to life in hospital, BP is learning that she is the daughter of the late Dion Emperor Knowles

The late Dion Emperor Knowles of Fox Hill children shot up in Monday massacre on Montaqu Ramp – Who wanted to harm the children of the Emperor?

Malrinique Stuart of Fox Hill was shot up in that massacre on Montaqu ramp Easter Monday

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has more into that Montaqu ramp shooting that left five persons suffering from gunshot wounds after their vehicle was sprayed with bullets Easter Monday evening.

As we reported then, Malrinique Stuart, the daughter of the late Dion Emperor Knowles who was shot up and killed back in 2011, was a victim in that violent attack.

We understand the shooting occurred after a fight earlier that Easter Monday with a renter of the family’s Jet Ski operation on the ramp.

Stuart and siblings rented a man a jet ski, which resulted in a fight over the wearing of a life vest. But after the day had ended and night had set in, it is alleged that someone returned in retaliation to the earlier dispute and sprayed the company vehicle with all of Emperor’s kids inside.

Dion Emperor Knowles Shot dead on Milo Butler Highway back in 2011.

Stuart suffered the worst during the shooting as she was hit in the upper body. The clan hail from the historic community deep in the village of Fox Hill and, well, from the looks of things, although the Emperor is dead, it looks as if the war continues.

