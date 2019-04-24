Guardian GM resigns to go help the struggling FNM Public Relations team…

Brent Dean

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the General Manager of the Nassau Guardian, Brent Dean, has tendered his resignation from the oldest newspaper in the country to take up a new job inside the FNM war room.

According to sources, Dean will join forces with Erica Wells to help the failing/struggling Free National Movement Government with its flimsy public relations.

A few months ago, the FNM hired former Guardian Editor Erica Wells to take over the job of Ace Newbold.

Dean is a part of a group that has just recently been awarded a huge contract to tell more jokes about the Minnis Government. We find the move laughable to say the least.

Anyway, we wish him all the best as he seeks to save the sinking ship.

We report yinner decide!




