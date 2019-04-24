People just pick up and stop serving on Local Government Boards…

Local Government Bye-Elections for Seven Family Island Areas

VOTING

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Parliamentary Registration Department announced today that Local Government Bye-Elections will be conducted in seven areas, following upon vacancies that have been created for committee members in the Local Government Districts and Town Areas within the Family Islands.

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, today, 24th April 2019, issued Writs of Elections for the conduct of Bye-Elections in seven Local Government Districts and Town Areas: Matthew Town on the Island of Inagua; Dunmore to Gordons on Long Island; Cartwrights to Turnbull on Long Island; Hope Town on the Island of Abaco; Marsh Harbour and Spring City on the Island of Abaco; Cherokee Sound on the Island of Abaco; Green Turtle Cay on the Island of Abaco; and Deep Creek in the settlement of Little Creek on the Island of Andros.

The Parliamentary Commissioner stated, nominations for the existing vacancies will place on the 7th day of May 2019, between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm (midday).

Nominations will be held at the Administrator’s Office in Matthew Town, Inagua, for one vacancy there; at the Administrator’s Office in Clarence Town, Long Island, for one vacancy each at Dunmore to Gordons and Cartwrights to Turnbull; at Euthal Rodgers Primary School, Deep Creek, South Andros, for one vacancy in town area of Deep Creek/settlement of Little Creek; at the Administrator’s Office in Hope Town, Abaco, for one vacancy there; at the Community Centre in Cherokee Sound, Abaco, for two vacancies there; at the Administrator’s Office in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, for one vacancy in Marsh Harbour & Spring City; and at the Administrator’s Office in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, where there is one vacancy.

Nomination papers may be obtained from the Administrator’s Office in each of the Family Islands, or from the Parliamentary Registration Department, located on Farrington Road in New Providence.

In the event more than the required number of persons are nominated for the existing vacancies, elections will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2019, in the respective Districts and Town Areas between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.