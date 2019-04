MInister Lanisha Rolle, Steven Gardiner and Shanuae Miller-Uibo.

BP BREAKING| Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle has threatened to suspend all government subventions to Bahamian Athletes! UIBO AND Gardiner have told the BAAAs they will not be able to attend the World Relays in Japan. Well wait!

If the Minister Rolle has her way Uibo could join the Estonian team and Gardiner could accept the offers of an American citizenship and a path to global endorsements.

We report yinner decide.