Fire services were called to an apartment East Street south of Coconut Grove Avenue last evening…

NASSAU| Police on New Providence are investigating a structural fire which destroyed an apartment unit on Friday, 26th April, 2019,

According to reports, shortly before 4:00pm, Fire Services Officers were called to an apartment complex East Street south of Coconut Grove Avenue, where they met a stone structure, apartment unit fully engulfed in flames, the officers were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to a single unit of the apartment complex, causing extensive damage. Two persons were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

We report yinner decide!