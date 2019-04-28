Homicide #24 reported on Bimini this morning as restaurant and hotel owner was shot dead…

Big Johns hotel and restaurant

Bimini| Bahamas Press is also reporting homicide #24 this morning on Bimini. Police refuse to report it!

We can tell you there was a murder on Bimini. The incident resulted in the owner of Big Johns hotel and restaurant, Alain Perez, being shot some six times about the body.

Perez succumbed to his injuries this morning and was pronounced dead at the Bimini Clinic.

The homicide remains unreported by the police. We guess the Commissioner’s 2019 Policing plan of not reporting anything is working.

