Murder in Government House Guard dock…Petty Officer shot five times…

Petty Officer Philip Perpall fatally shot.

NASSAU| BP is learning that sometime around 3am a RBDF Senior Officer was short and killed while on duty at Government House.

The homicide victim #23 is said to be Petty Officer Philip Perpall.

The shocking homicide went viral on social media Sunday morning with friends and family members questioning what has gone wrong in the country.

Bella Donna wrote: “Mr. Perpall, you were an Officer and a gentleman and it was a privilege to call you my friend. We all know we will come but no one knows how they’ll leave. I would have never thought you would have departed that way but, rest on my friend.”

We are learning a fellow junior officer, from the RBDF, is in custody assisting the Police in its investigation. Police are tight-lipped on the matter and delayed notifying the press of the incident.

