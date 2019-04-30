Another Bahamas Corrections Officer drops down dead tonight! 

Cpl Sheron Murphy

Why are so many officers assigned to the Prison Services dying or becoming ill?



NASSAU| Another Prison Officer has been found dead this evening and this appears to be a pattern.



Information reaching our newsroom confirms a young officer related to Corrections Commissioner, Cpl. Sheron Murphy, who was assigned to the Records Department at the facility, was found dead at home tonight.



It is still unclear as to what is the true cause of his sudden death but an investigation is underway.



A number of Prison Officers have mysteriously died recently and, in fact, two doctors assigned to the facility died just months apart a few years back. No one is saying anything and, well, we carry on.



What is causing all these deaths of the Prison Officers concerns BP. And why there is no Inquiry into these sudden incidents is indeed troubling.



We convey our sympathies, however, to the family of the deceased.



We ga report and let yinner decide!