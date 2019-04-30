Bahamas Government responds following the murder of American on Bimini

American investor murdered on Bimini!

Alain Perez

The Government of The Bahamas continues to monitor closely the situation involving the unfortunate death of United States national Alain Perez on Sunday, 28 April on the island of Bimini.

We strongly condemn this random and heinous act of violence.

It is unfortunate when these incidents happen anywhere in the world and we are saddened that such an incident took place on Bimini.

Mr. Perez was seen by a board-certified physician and medical team at the Alice Town Community Clinic on Sunday, and received the appropriate treatment.

Air ambulances from Florida and Nassau were also contacted.

Advanced Trauma Life Support protocol, a program for medical providers in the management of acute trauma cases, was followed by the physician and medical team, but unfortunately Mr. Perez succumbed to his injuries.

As a destination we welcome millions of visitors to our shores annually, and The Bahamas takes any incident affecting a visitor very seriously.

This remains a very active investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which is using all available resources to bring this matter to a conclusion.

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force have met with the mother and sister of Mr. Perez.

The Government offers its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Perez during this difficult time.