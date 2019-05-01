Cars keep showing up in photos upside down – all over the Bahamas!

Cars keep showing up upside-down all over the capital.

NASSAU| There are plenty injured in the Bahamas as everyday we see a flurry of road accidents.

Go to the hospitals and there are no beds – everyone all broke-up from these road accidents.

Speed is a factor. Texting is another. Drunk and high driving is another. And driving without due care and attention appears to be the order of the day on the streets. Our neighbours to the north have issued an advisory on all this mayhem on our streets. But who is listening?

Here is another mishap. We don’t know their conditions but all we say is this – people must stop behaving like they are at the Carnival in these matchbox cars!

