Paul Rolle appointed Acting Deputy to the COP effective April 1st!

He is set to be announced as Commissioner of Police this summer!

Paul Rolle – Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Paul Rolle has been appointed to act as Deputy Commissioner of Police following the abrupt and sudden removal into retirement of several top men of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Rolle, who once headed CDU and the Police Training College, is expected to become the next Commissioner of Police when Anthony Ferguson demits office this summer.

Rolle was appointed head of the new Anti-CorruptionUnit, which led the absolute embarrassment of the force and Government in the Frank Smith case where two Cabinet Ministers, namely Marvin Dames and Duane Sands, were judicially condemned!

BP’s copy of the order shows Rolle was appointed to the post since April 1st – April Fool’s Day – with the order of the approval having been issued today, May 2nd.

Rolle has the potential to be a great Commissioner, but he must investigate how did the call logs in the Frank Smith’s trial got doctored and tampered with. That single action was a criminal offence by a serving police officer. WHO WAS IT? Who instructed it? Who agreed to have it submitted as evidence which was a lie?

Bahamas Press waits to see where the Royal Bahamas Police Force will go from here.

We report yinner decide!