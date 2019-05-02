Police intercepts drug operation in Golden Gates #1

Police squads in Golden Gates #1 this afternoon.

Nassau| We have had a shootout this afternoon between police and what some believe to be drug house operators in the Golden Gates #1 community.

Police teams combed the area, warning residents with loud speakers to “remain inside” until further notice as officers ransacked the streets, going through yards and bushes, chasing suspects.

In the end, officers collected some containers with drugs.

We still don’t know if anyone was arrested. Police have yet to report the incident and well, the Police Crime Plan says to say nothing!

We report yinner decide!