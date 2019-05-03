One robber drowned in the Seabreeze canal today…two others captured by police…

POLICE INVESTIGATE HOUSE BREAKING AND ALLEGED DROWNING

NASSAU| This morning was busy for three robbers who entered a home in the Sea Breeze area shortly after 10:00am Thursday, 2nd May, 2019.

Having been alerted to the incident with a quick response to a housebreaking in progress at Bay Lilly Drive, Sea Breeze Estate the robbers began to panic when they heard police coming.

As officers observed the criminals the suspects ran from a residence. Two of the men were captured and taken into custody, while a third, having feared going to jail decided to jumped into the nearby canal to evade officers.

But get this: the suspect could not swim. A little later he was brought to shore, given CPR administered but was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

An autopsy should be held to confirm the exact cause of death. The victim’s identity is still not known.

