Police set to charge a Defence Force Officer in that Sunday morning murder

Nassau| Bahamas Press is learning police will formally charge Jevonne Lamont Seymour the suspected shooter who entered the compound of Government House on Sunday and fatally shot five times Petty Officer Philip Perpall before the court.

The arraignment is set for 12 noon today before the Chief Magistrate.

A morning daily claimed an officer appearing drunk and drawing a weapon on another was no big deal following the row incident between two RBDF officers at Prince George Wharf this week. We believe the paper is delusional.

