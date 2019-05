J. Henry Bostwick and Fr. I. Ranfurley Brown celebrated a birthday on Friday.

NASSAU| Friday was a busy day for two giants in the country. SENIOR MAN J. HENRY Bostwick yesterday celebrated his 80th birthday and rector of the great St. AGNES Fr. I. Ranfurley Brown celebrated his 65th birthday in a gala night under the stars.

Both men have exercised great influence in the community and (even though BP don’t believe in playing numbers) the first numbers to fall yesterday morning were 800 and 665. Boy, I tell ya!

Happy birthday to them both!

We report yinner decide!